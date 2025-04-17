Following the Sacramento Kings’ 120-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday night, the franchise and general manager Monte McNair officially agreed to part ways.

McNair, who had served as the Kings' lead executive since 2020, released a heartfelt statement on Thursday afternoon reflecting on his time with the organization. In his message, he expressed gratitude to team ownership, the city of Sacramento, and the fanbase.

“Five years ago, I was given the opportunity of a lifetime. I’ll always be grateful to Vivek and the entire Kings organization for taking a chance on me,” McNair wrote.

“The Beam Team brought so much joy to so many. Thank you to the players, coaches, and staff who played such a vital role in creating those special moments and memories.”

McNair joined the Kings in September 2020 after spending 13 years in the Houston Rockets’ front office. Under his leadership, Sacramento ended its 17-year playoff drought with a breakout 48-win campaign in 2022-23, earning McNair NBA Executive of the Year honors.

Monte McNair thanks Sacramento as Kings enter pivotal offseason search

However, the franchise fell short of postseason qualification in the two seasons that followed. Sacramento finished the 2024-25 regular season with a 40-42 record, before falling to Dallas in the Play-In.

In his farewell, McNair also thanked the Sacramento community and acknowledged the personal connection his family developed with the city.

“To the Sacramento community—thank you for welcoming and embracing me and my family. We arrived as a family of four and leave as a family of six. As a California kid, this truly felt like a dream homecoming.”

McNair closed his message with an appreciation for the Kings' fans and optimism for the team’s future.

“To Kings fans—you’re simply the best. I’ll never forget the deafening roar before Game 1 or the countless other unforgettable moments we shared. There will be many more beams in the Kings’ future.”

The Kings are expected to begin a search for a new general manager, with the incoming hire likely to play a role in the team’s head coaching decision. Interim coach Doug Christie remains a candidate for the permanent position.

McNair’s next move remains unclear, though he has been linked to potential front office roles with the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.