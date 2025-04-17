After Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk revealed he plans to stick around, committing to the franchise after disappointing ending to their 2024-25 campaign, ESPN's Brian Windhorst criticized the front office. While congratulating GM Scott Perry hired by the Kings this week, Windhorst labeled Sacramento a bad organization.

Windhorst isn't optimistic about the Kings' future, per ESPN's NBA Today.

“It's not a good organization. I wish Scott Perry the best. He's our former colleague. Very strong executive,” Windhorst said. “Domantas Sabonis gave his exit interview today, and he said they said, what do you need to get in the offseason, he said, we need to get a point guard. They just had a franchise point guard that they let the relationship go south on. I'm sure everybody's got their story but the relationship went south. They had the Executive of the Year. The relationship went south. He knew he was getting fired because they already had Scott Perry hired.”

For Windhorst, the Kings have been in shambles for nearly two decades.

“How many coaches did they go through in Sacramento over the last 17 years? They finally found a coach who put them on the right path in Mike Brown,” Windhorst added. “They liked him so much they gave him a contract extension last summer, and they fired him two months into the season. This is the definition of why they have been a bad organization for decades. And maybe this new alignment will work.”

However, Windhorst isn't giving the Kings the benefit of the doubt.

Brian Windhorst isn't confident in Kings' fresh start

ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes Doug Christie as Kings head coach could fit, but the rest of the Kings' future hangs in the balance as the franchise continues to run into the same problems as years go by.

“Maybe Doug Christie will work. Maybe they'll get another point guard,” Windhorst said. “I like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan as people. I like them as players; they can be successful. They were very clearly a poor pairing in Chicago. It did not work. Not for five minutes over the course of years. The Bulls moved on from both. The Kings brought them in. They had an alignment that worked, and they imported a pairing that didn't work, and is very expensive.

“They had a front office that was working. They disenfranchised that, and drove them out of town. What are we doing here? Like OK, maybe it will work moving forward, but why would you have faith in it?” Windhorst concluded.

It could be a busy offseason for the Kings.