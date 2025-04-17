After letting coach Mike Brown go mid-season, the Sacramento Kings fired GM Monte McNair after Wednesday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks as the franchise's future was a topic reporters asked Kings guard Malik Monk about. After Wednesday's 120-106 loss, Monk affirmed his commitment to Sacramento, and is looking forward to coming back next season as their 2024-25 campaign comes to an end.

When a reporter asked Monk if he'd have to reassess his future with the Kings, Malik responded he'd stick around with certainty, per James Ham's X, formerly Twitter.

“I'm all in. No question,” Monk said. “No question about that. It's terrible to end the season on the bench not helping your team, especially when you know you can. It's tough to watch that. But it's a bright future for us I feel like, especially with the down year we had this year. I feel like it only can go up. This year been crazy. So, I'm looking forward to next year.”

Before a reporter could finish asking if he'd ever experienced a season like 2024-25, Monk knew his answer instantly.

“No [expletive] like this,” Monk replied before the reporter finished his question. “Nothing at all. I haven't seen anything like this before.”

Monk doesn't know of a clear-cut solution for the Kings. However, improving is the ultimate goal between now and 2025-26.

“I really can't pinpoint what we need to do, obviously, it's win more games,” Monk added. “I just feel like we got to come out here with pride every night, especially in front of this home crowd, and I'm going to do my best to preach that.”

Malik Monk said he’s “all in” on Sacramento and how he had to play multiple different roles throughout the season. pic.twitter.com/1mgqhGT2Ep — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) April 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kings forward DeMar DeRozan doesn't regret joining the Kings. Perhaps the offseason will give fans a better impression of what the future will look like in Sacramento this summer.

Doug Christie's strong statement after Kings' play-in exit

After Wednesday's loss, Kings interim head coach Doug Christie says he's committed to his team. Despite the disappointing finish, Christie expressed interest in returning next season, per Sac Town 1140's Brenden Nunes.

“This is where I want to be. I think you guys know that,” Christie said. “I need to finish what I started.”

The Kings finished the regular season with the tenth-best record (40-42) in the Western Conference, and after their 14-point loss, surrendered their only ticket in the the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament. The Mavericks will face the Grizzlies for the 8th seed on Thursday.