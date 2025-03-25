The Sacramento Kings dropped their third straight game Monday night, falling 113-95 to the Boston Celtics in a lopsided contest that continued their downward spiral during a crucial seven-game homestand.

Zach LaVine, who finished with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal on 6-for-16 shooting from the field and just 1-for-5 from beyond the arc, expressed concern postgame about the team’s energy and recent performances.

“The vibe is not good. It shouldn’t be,” LaVine said in a video shared by Brenden Nunes of Sactown Sports 1140. “We’re not happy with the way that we’ve been performing, individually and as a group. The games aren’t going to stop… so, you figure out how to get a win – we’re playing good spurts obviously, but that doesn’t win you a game. So, we know we understand the standings but we still take it one game at a time to figure out how to get one. We’re too far ahead in that because if you do that you’ll just keep snowballing where we are.”

Zach LaVine highlights Kings’ shooting woes in lopsided loss to Celtics as West race tightens

The Kings struggled mightily to match the Celtics' firepower, particularly from three-point range. Sacramento attempted just 24 shots from deep, converting eight (33.3%), while Boston launched 50 attempts and knocked down 19 (38%).

“Not taking enough of them and not making enough of them…” LaVine said, highlighting the growing disparity in perimeter efficiency.

According to Nunes, LaVine also acknowledged that he needs to be more aggressive from beyond the arc, stating he must take more than five three-point attempts himself.

With the loss, Sacramento dropped to 35-36 on the season, falling closer to the edge of the Western Conference play-in picture. The Kings now sit just half a game ahead of the Phoenix Suns (35-37) and the Dallas Mavericks (35-37), both of whom are gaining ground. Phoenix is riding a four-game win streak, while Dallas has won two straight and recently welcomed back Anthony Davis in a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Kings are now ninth in the Western Conference and face the risk of falling out of the play-in tournament altogether if their struggles continue.

They will have little time to regroup, with a tough matchup against the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (59-12) on Tuesday night. The Thunder, winners of six straight, pose a formidable challenge for a Sacramento team searching for stability and rhythm.