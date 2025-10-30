Zach LaVine’s return to the United Center was full of emotion and clarity. After spending eight seasons with the Chicago Bulls, the two-time All-Star guard faced his former team for the first time since being traded to the Sacramento Kings last season.

Though the Bulls came out on top with a 126-113 win, LaVine’s postgame comments stood out just as much as his performance.

But when asked about the growing chatter around Sacramento being called “Bulls West”, a nod to the team’s recent additions of former Bulls players, LaVine made sure to shut that narrative down.

"Business may happen, but this is always going to be my home." 🙌@KCJHoop caught up with Zach LaVine on Bulls Countdown Live ahead of his return to the United Center pic.twitter.com/YJIX0RrZWq — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) October 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It’s two different teams,” he explained. “Just because you have two pieces that played together, I don’t think it’s the same organization, it’s not the same timing, it’s not the same supporting cast. I think it’s totally different.”

“I love Chicago,” LaVine said after the game. “Through ups and downs. I’ve grown my family here. I’ve had major moments, low points. I became a man here.” His 30-point outing was a reminder of the player who became one of the most electric scorers in Bulls history, ranking among the franchise’s all-time top 10 in points, 3-pointers, and field goals.

LaVine’s remarks echoed a desire to establish Sacramento’s own identity, even as the team continues to mesh after a busy offseason. With players like DeMar DeRozan also now in purple and black, comparisons to Chicago’s old core have been inevitable. But LaVine, now finding his rhythm alongside Dennis Schroder and Domantas Sabonis, made it clear that the Kings are forging their own path.

Despite the loss, LaVine looked comfortable in his first game back at his old home court, hitting two threes and showing flashes of his signature explosiveness. The United Center crowd greeted him with both cheers and nostalgia, a fitting tribute to a player who helped carry the Bulls through an era of transition.

For LaVine, though, the message was simple: Chicago is home, but Sacramento is the future.