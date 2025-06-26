LeBron James ended his 22nd NBA season with a disappointing playoff exit. The Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers in a decisive first-round series. Despite trading for Luka Doncic, James and the Lakers were unable to make a deep playoff run. With Mark Walter taking over as Los Angeles' new owner, Jeff Teague thinks James should retire.

Teague gave his opinion on James' future on Wednesday's episode of the Club 520 Podcast. The former All-Star point guard played against the future Hall-of-Famer throughout his NBA career, including three playoff series. Unfortunately for Teague, he never beat James in the postseason, suffering sweeps in three consecutive seasons to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James has been the model of consistency for his team, but the Lakers' situation has changed over the last 12 months. Adding Doncic shifts the team's focus from now to the future. The arrival of Mark Walter as the new owner could help Los Angeles attract more stars to carry the Lakers into the future as well.

According to Teague, James has simply played in the league too long. He reacted to rumors that James could spend the last seasons of his career with the Cavaliers, but does not want him to play in the NBA any longer.

“And Bron[LeBron James], this ain't no disrespect,” Teague said. “You my favorite player, bro. I think you the GOAT all-time. But I'm tired, bro. If you want to go somewhere, me and the rest of your fan base—we tired.”

Teague is not the only former player that has brought up James retiring this season. Experts and NBA media personnel have said that it is time for the four-time champion to hang up his sneakers after last season. However, James has not confirmed anything as it pertains to his future plans.

Along with his retirement rumors, there is speculation that the Lakers forward could entertain a trade. One that has gained more steam since the ACL injuries in the postseason involves the Cavaliers. James led them to a title back in 2016 and fans believe that he could be the key to Cleveland's success in 2026-27.

On the other hand, James has an opportunity to bounce back strong alongside Doncic next season. If Walter's arrival helps Los Angeles obtain a big man to anchor their defense, the Lakers are dangerous.

Despite that, Teague is ready for James to call it a career. If he does, James will walk away as one of the best players to ever touch an NBA floor.