The Sacramento Kings are in line to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday in the play-in tournament. However, with the playoffs in sight, rumors suggest the franchise is on the verge of making major changes to its front office.

General manager Monte McNair is rumored to be on the hot seat, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. Speculation is growing that the Kings could make a change as the organization is unhappy with recent results. Especially considering the front office has acquired key players like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine while also moving on from head coach Mike Brown in favor of Doug Christie.

“Heading into the Play-In Tournament, Sacramento Kings executive Monte McNair is on the hot seat, league sources told HoopsHype. After ending Sacramento's 16-year playoff drought and winning NBA Executive of the Year during the 2022-23 season, the Kings missed the playoffs last season after going 1-1 in the Play-In Tournament and now find themselves back in the Play-In Tournament again despite adding six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in the offseason, firing coach Mike Brown, and acquiring two-time All-Star Zach LaVine at the trade deadline.”

Scotto also points to the Kings losing assistant coach Luke Loucks to the Florida State basketball program and assistant general manager Wes Wilcox leaving for the GM job at the University of Utah as indicators that changes are on the horizon. Sacramento could be seeking a fresh new start in the front office as a way to get back to playoff contention and avoid the play-in tournament next season.

“During the season, Sacramento lost assistant coach Luke Loucks, who became Florida State’s head coach, and former assistant general manager Wes Wilcox recently left to join the University of Utah men’s basketball program as general manager, which signaled alarms around the league that more changes could be coming for the Kings.”

Rumors suggest that if the Kings do move on from McNari as general manager, there's speculation the club would go after Calvin Booth, who was recently fired by the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets are deemed as a popular landing spot for McNair, as he worked for the organization for over a decade.