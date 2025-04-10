At the trade deadline, the Sacramento Kings unexpectedly pulled the trigger by sending away De'Aaron Fox. They also fired 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown, the same tactician that ended the franchise's playoff drought. With the franchise making questionable moves, it isn't surprising that Domantas Sabonis is aiming to sit down with the top brass of the Kings to talk about their plans and direction for the franchise.

Although Sabonis and the Kings are currently busy in keeping the team's playoff hopes alive, there's no question that the results of the 2024-25 season and that meeting will define the Lithuanian center's future in Sacramento. If Sabonis does want out, the Chicago Bulls would be an intriguing destination that offers familiarity and a path to superstardom.

Chicago Bulls' trade proposal for Domantas Sabonis

Bulls receive: Domantas Sabonis

Kings receive: Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, 2025 First Round Draft Pick, and 2028 First Round Draft Pick

With Sabonis looking for a franchise with a more defined direction, the Chicago Bulls would be an interesting option. The Bulls have officially entered the rebuilding chapter. They first traded away Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan in the offseason before sending away Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings, leaving Nikola Vucevic as the lone player from that core. Currently without a star, pursuing Sabonis would be a step in the right direction.

Chances are good that Sabonis will feel right at home in the Windy City. Let's not forget that Arturas Karnisovas currently serves as the executive vice president of basketball operations for the Bulls. Karnisovas used to play alongside Domantas' father, Arvydas Sabonis, for the Lithuanian national team that took bronze at the 1992 Olympics. With the Lithuanian connection, it won't be surprising if the three-time NBA All-Star opts to take his talents to Chicago.

To make this happen, the Bulls can pretty much put up a package that will usher in a new era. The deal will involve sending away Vucevic and disappointing fourth-round pick Patrick Williams. Adding a pair of first-round draft picks should entice the Kings to agree to the deal.

Coincidentally, both teams were already involved at this year's trade deadline ,as the Bulls dealt LaVine while the Kings shipped away De'Aaron Fox. Should the deal push through, Vucevic will also be able to reunite with his old teammates, DeRozan and LaVine.

A new star in the Windy City

The addition of Sabonis will certainly inject a breath of fresh air into the Windy City. The Lithuanian big man has a respectable resume, having also earned two All-NBA Team selections and taking the league rebounding leader title twice. This year, he is also averaging 19.1 points to go with a league-leading 13.9 rebounds per game.

Sabonis would be a huge upgrade in Chicago's frontcourt. His ability to dominate down low should also give Karnisovas plenty of reasons to build around him. Another major reason to bring in Sabonis would be his experience under Billy Donovan. Let's not forget that he actually played under Donovan during his rookie season. This allows him to bring familiarity to the table, possibly easing the transition into a new era.

Nonetheless, Karnisovas has always stressed putting together a competitive team. And if he's going to press the reset button while playing at a high level, the Lithuanian Bulls executive might as well give the keys to the franchise to a star he's most familiar with.

Future of the Sacramento Kings

On the other hand, it's safe to say that the Kings aren't exactly thrilled since the Fox-LaVine exchange. The team is underperforming, posting only a 39-41 record, as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive through the Play-In. With Sabonis as the lone star left from the 2023 squad that ended the franchise's playoff drought, they're going to maximize his value. And the Bulls might have a respectable offer.

While Vucevic will be the most decorated player in the package, still posting All-Star-worthy numbers, a Vucevic-DeRozan-LaVine reunion doesn't exactly bring much excitement, given that they failed to live up to playoff expectations back in Chicago. As a result, the biggest prizes of the haul will be the pair of first-round draft picks. This allows them to stock up on their draft capital, which they can utilize to make trades for roster upgrades or to prepare for the future.

Furthermore, Williams will be an interesting acquisition. He was the fourth overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. Although he hasn't panned out in Chicago, a change in scenery could be the antidote. Perhaps coach Doug Christie can utilize him better under his system. In addition to this, Williams is only 23 years old, leaving plenty of room for development.