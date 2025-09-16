The Golden State Warriors’ prolonged negotiations with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga have drawn interest from rival teams, most notably the Sacramento Kings. According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Kings believe the 22-year-old forward is interested in joining them if a sign-and-trade agreement can be reached.

Amick reported Tuesday that while both the Kings and Phoenix Suns remain in the mix, the likelihood of a deal remains slim unless significant changes occur. “Team sources say the Kings are under the impression that Kuminga does, in fact, want to play for them,” Amick wrote. However, the Warriors have shown little urgency to make a move and shut down talks with both teams earlier in the summer.

Sacramento’s offer reportedly includes veteran guard Malik Monk and a protected 2030 first-round pick, along with a three-year, $63 million contract for Kuminga. But the protections on the pick remain a sticking point for Golden State. If those protections were removed, some insiders believe the Warriors could reconsider. Complicating matters further, Golden State would likely need to trade Moses Moody or Buddy Hield to remain under the first apron of the luxury tax if a deal with Sacramento were finalized.

This financial factor adds to Golden State’s reluctance. Amick noted that the team’s decision-making is not just about roster construction but also about long-term payroll management under the NBA’s stricter cap rules.

Warriors hold firm on Jonathan Kuminga offer as Kings stay confident in his interest

Article Continues Below

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel echoed these concerns earlier this month, reporting that while there was an initial understanding that Kuminga and the Warriors would explore sign-and-trade options, no suitable offers have emerged. “If there was a trade that brought them draft compensation and a young talent to replace Kuminga, the Warriors would've been open to said deal,” Siegel wrote. “But that’s the problem — this type of trade was never offered to the Dubs despite the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns expressing strong interest.”

Siegel also underscored Golden State’s unwillingness to part with Moody or Hield in any potential package. On X, formerly known as Twitter, he commented Tuesday that this remains a firm stance from the front office.

Kuminga, who averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds last season, is seeking a more prominent role and long-term security than Golden State has been willing to offer. The Warriors’ standing proposal is a two-year, $45 million deal with a team option in Year 2, a structure that preserves their trade flexibility but strips Kuminga of leverage.

The Kings, meanwhile, are motivated to add Kuminga as a young forward to pair with Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis. The organization believes his athleticism and versatility could accelerate their efforts to remain competitive in a tightening Western Conference.

For now, the stalemate continues. The Warriors maintain control of Kuminga’s restricted free agency rights, while Sacramento remains confident in his interest. With the season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers set for Oct. 21, the clock is ticking on whether Golden State will stand firm or revisit trade talks at the “11th hour,” as Amick suggested.