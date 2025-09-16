While many believed that Jonathan Kuminga would ultimately leave the Golden State Warriors, this offseason's restricted free agency standoff has only proven that inevitable.

Kuminga, at 22, has made it clear that he has been unhappy about his role on the team. But to this point, he has had little leverage to do anything about it. Now, though, he is using his status as an RFA to get what he wants: either a lot of money long-term or unrestricted free agency next offseason.

Neither of those options is particularly appealing to the Warriors, who would prefer to sign Kuminga to a lower-cost and more tradeable contract. That is why ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania believes that a split is coming at some point.

“I spoke to a source this morning that said this is essentially a situation where both sides know that likely the best-case scenario is a divorce eventually,” Charania said [h/t HoopsHype]. “But in the short term, it might be best for both sides to stay together for the kids — and the kids being a betterment for the team, allowing both sides to get an opportunity to see, can we figure this out? Can this work at least this upcoming season? And if not, it's a tradable contract that they can trade, and eventually, he hits unrestricted free agency next offseason.”

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel previously reported that among the trio of RFA holdouts at the time (Kuminga, Quentin Grimes, and Josh Giddey), Kuminga was the most likely to accept his qualifying offer, which is worth nearly $8 million.

Siegel said that Kuminga and Golden State, which recently offered a $75.2 million deal, have been “far apart” in negotiations all summer.

“This is not only due to Golden State's unwillingness to adjust its offer but also in large part because Kuminga doesn't envision a future with the Warriors after their ongoing, failed contract discussions over the last two years,” Siegel wrote.

There remains some sliver of a chance that Kuminga will sign an extension worth $25 million or more per year, though Kuminga signing his QO would end any and all extension talks and ensure that he could hit free agency next season. It would also give the forward the ability to veto any trades involving him this coming season, limiting the Warriors' flexibility in their first full season with Jimmy Butler on the roster.