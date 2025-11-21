After the Sacramento Kings' catastrophic loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, 137-96, there is no doubt a feeling of extreme frustration amongst the team. On top of the Kings losing by 41 points to the Grizzlies, the team has been struggling mightily, as star DeMar DeRozan keeps it real on the state of the team at this point in time.

Speaking after the aforementioned loss to Memphis, DeRozan was asked about where Sacramento stands currently in terms of their emotional state. Scoring seven points in the contest, DeRozan was brutally honest in his assessment, having an NSFW response to the question, expressing the bad place the team is in, according to The Sacramento Bee.

“In a s—– place,” DeRozan said. “Don’t nobody want to lose the way we’ve been losing. “I think it’s just everything right now for us is just s—–, honestly,” he continued. “Sometimes when you’re in the deep end, it’s hard to hear anything. You’re just trying to swim your way out, one way or another.”

With the seven-point performance in 15 minutes, there's no denying that DeRozan could be a trade candidate, which he even acknowledged.

“I’m pretty sure everything comes into question when you’re in the situation like we’re in now,” DeRozan said. “That’s another thing that’s frustrating. That’s another thing. Only time will tell. We’ll see.”

Others on the Kings share the same frustrations as DeMar DeRozan

Article Continues Below

Especially with Kings star Domantas Sabonis set to miss significant time with a partially torn meniscus, the problems continue to stack with the team. Even Zach LaVine said that “it snowballs,” speaking about how deficient the team is at this point, with head coach Doug Christie keeping it real on the emotions of the locker room amidst an eight-game skid.

“There’s a frustration,” Christie said. “These are bad feelings. We don’t like them. But we know that there’s a process that we are going through to get where we want to go.”

At any rate, Sacramento currently has a 3-13 record and looks to snap the skid with its next game on Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets.