It's been a disastrous season thus far for the Sacramento Kings, but they did pick up one of the most surprising wins of the 2025-26 NBA campaign on Saturday night when they went on the road and knocked off the Denver Nuggets. Still, that likely won't change anyone's long-term view of the Kings, who have a roster full of aging veterans who do not fit with one another.

This being the case, many are expecting the Kings to put on a full trade fire sale moving forward, and recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer shed some light on the organization's line of thinking in that regard.

“One team that is definitively open for business: Sacramento. Maybe this was inevitable after a 41-point loss to the Morant-less Grizzlies, but league sources say that the Kings are willing to listen to offers for players up and down their roster … particularly for Sacramento's veterans,” reported Fischer on Marc Stein's on Substack.

However, he made note of two players that are unlikely to be included in trade talks.

“Just don't get your hopes up about your favorite team acquiring the recently re-signed Keegan Murray. … or last June's prized first-round pick Nique Clifford. Sources say both will be off the table in upcoming trade talks,” he noted.

Fischer also added that ‘general manager Scott Perry realistically understands that he has to undertake a multiyear rebuild,” instead of trying to scrap together a competent team with what they currently have in the locker room.

At this point, it's unclear what kind of value the Kings could get for players like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine considering their respective ages, but it's possible that there's still a decent market for center Domantas Sabonis.

In any case, the Kings will next take the floor on Monday evening at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.