As the 2025 NBA trade deadline approaches, discussions about the Sacramento Kings and De'Aaron Fox continue to heat up. Rumors of the star point guard potentially being moved ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline intensify as each hour passes with more teams getting involved each day.

With just one week remaining until the deadline, “dozens” of teams have now sent in offers to the Kings for Fox, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. The renowned NBA insider confirmed on Jan. 28 that Sacramento is open to discussing potential deals, a report he claims has accelerated the process.

“The Kings have received dozens of phone calls and offers in the last 30 hours since I reported [a potential De'Aaron Fox trade],” Charania said on ESPN's NBA Countdown.

Charania also confirmed that the San Antonio Spurs remain Fox's preferred destination if he is moved within the next week. However, betting odds suggest that the Miami Heat are equally likely to land the 27-year-old due to his shared Kentucky origins with Bam Adebayo. Given their ongoing saga with Jimmy Butler, Miami would have the assets necessary to execute the trade.

Fox is in his eighth season with the Kings since the organization selected him with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. He is still obligated to the five-year extension he signed in 2020 that contracts him through the 2025-2026 season.

Potential De'Aaron Fox destinations ahead of 2025 NBA trade deadline

While he is currently on contract for another year and a half, Fox appears to be on his way out of Sacramento. The former All-NBA guard turned down a three-year extension ahead of the 2024-2025 season in pursuit of a bigger deal.

Charania did not single out any team involved in the Fox sweepstakes, but numerous teams have been linked to him for months. In addition to the Spurs and Heat, the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and Orlando Magic have been connected to Fox.

Regardless of who lands Fox, many expect a hypothetical deal will involve more than just two teams. Fox's contract is likely too big for many teams pursuing him to absorb on their own.

Unless the Kings receive another point guard in return, a Fox trade would give Keon Ellis and Devin Carter additional minutes. Ellis, who has flirted with the starting lineup in his second season, figures to see the most opportunity increase. In the games Fox has missed thus far, Ellis typically started while Malik Monk accepted more facilitating duties.