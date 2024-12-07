ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

With the 2024-2025 NBA season reaching its first quarter mark, trade rumors are continuing to heat up as teams begin to develop their identities. Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox has been considered a name to watch ahead of the trade deadline and is now favored to land with the Orlando Magic if he is indeed moved in his eighth season.

Fox, 26, is not considered a top trade candidate but can be found at +400 to land with the Magic in a potential trade before the February 2025 deadline on Bovada Sportsbook. The Miami Heat are the second-leading favorites to trade for Fox at +450 followed by the Houston Rockets at +600.

The former All-NBA guard is currently averaging 26.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game through the first 24 games of 2024-2025. His scoring numbers currently match his career-high numbers, set during the previous season, when he also led the NBA in steals. If Fox's numbers hold up by the end of the year, it would be the fourth time in the past five years that he averaged over 25 points per game.

Fox is in the fourth year of his current five-year contract, making him a free agent in 2026. While he has not openly requested a trade or been rumored to be on the market, Sacramento is on track to suffer their sixth losing season in the eight years since they selected the former Kentucky guard as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Magic continue their search for a true point guard

If the Magic do trade for Fox, he would be the best talent they would have at point guard in over a decade. The last time Orlando saw a point guard represent them as an All-Star was Jameer Nelson in 2009. Since then, it has been a revolving door of young middling prospects at the helm.

While Elfrid Payton provided stability for the Magic in his four-year run with the team, he was eventually traded to the Phoenix Suns ahead of the 2018 deadline. Orlando enjoyed the mini resurgence of Markelle Fultz in the following years but decided not to re-sign the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 offseason.

Fox, who entered the league at the same time as Fultz, would allow Jamahl Mosley to shift Jalen Suggs down to his natural shooting guard position. He would, in theory, immediately give the Magic one of the best trios in the league alongside forwards Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.