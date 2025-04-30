With the Milwaukee Bucks' elimination in the first round of the NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, speculation is running wild about Giannis Antetokounmpo and a potential trade this summer, and Bill Simmons discussed the possible fit of him with the San Antonio Spurs alongside Victor Wembanyama.

“San Antonio is the high upside, holy s*** galaxy brain explosion, and they have the assets to do it,” Bill Simmons said. “That would be the one that made everybody go, oh no, what is that going to look like? I think that's a pretty weird fit offensively, but in other ways, it's the fact that Wemby wants to be 25 feet from the basket and Giannis should probably be playing closer to the basket, maybe that fits. Defensively, that sounds like an all-time nightmare from a how are you going to attack the rim against those two guys. You might as well just jack threes.”

The potential pairing of Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama would be scary for the rest of the NBA. The general consensus is that it is not a matter of if, when it comes to Wembanyama winning an NBA title, but when. Adding Antetokounmpo to the mix with the Spurs could significantly accelerate that timeline.

The Spurs figure to be a dangerous team in the near future, with De'Aaron Fox set to play his first full season alongside Wembanyama next season with both back healthy. The Spurs have young players, like rookie of the year Stephon Castle as well. Some of those players, along with draft assets, could be made available for a potential Antetokounmpo trade.

It is not known if Antetokounmpo will ask for a trade, or if the Bucks will be willing to part with the superstar. That will be figured out this summer. Regardless, the Spurs' future remains one of the brightest in the NBA.