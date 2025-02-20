The San Antonio Spurs' trade for De'Aaron Fox struck two chords with Spurs fans and most of the basketball world. General belief is that the organization has just given Victor Wembanyama a perfect mate. But another prevailing thought is that a Spurs team that was very much in the mix within the Play-in would have a good shot to make the playoffs — maybe even win a series.

With that kind of expectation may come pressure. Fox says he doesn't feel it.

“I wouldn’t say it weighs on me.”

As Fox continued, he made it apparent that it's not as if he hasn't faced expectations. Instead, the former Sacramento King is used to it.

“I think, one – committed to Kentucky, you have an expectation to win a championship every single year even though four of our five starters were 18 years old. You have that expectation. And then, for me, coming into the league, a big thing was the playoff drought. You try not to let whatever happened before you weigh on you in that perspective.”

Fox helped lead the Kings to the playoffs in 2023, which marked the franchise's first trip to the postseason since 2006 when they lost to, of all of teams, the Spurs in that first round.

De'Aaron Fox builds up Spurs

“A big reason that I wanted to come was I felt like they had obviously a young group of guys, but a group of guys that had a lot of potential that could definitely do big things in this league,” Fox said about his desire to play of the Spurs.

“Brett Brown, the first thing that he told me is that they didn't turn people over. I think offensive rebounds has also been a problem for us,” the eighth-year guard continued in mentioning one of the Spurs veteran assistant coaches.

The University of Kentucky alum also invoked a former Spurs assistant, who also happened to coach him from 2022 to earlier this season.

“With Mike Brown, he always talked about possession game, which is turnovers, free throws, offensive rebounds. Can you win the possession game? If you win the possession game, you give yourself a great chance to win the game.”

Fox has averaged 21.6 points in his five contests with San Antonio, including 30 in a victory at the Washington Wizards. He dished out 13 assists in his first game with the team – also a win – vs. the Atlanta Hawks. He's seeing dividends on the defensive end as well.

“I felt like in my first couple of games we started turning teams over. Just with the length and the athleticism on this team, I feel like just being able to fly around defensively and, obviously, having someone like Vic behind you who can protect the rim, that gives you a sense of comfort knowing that at times you can gamble for steals and if you don't get it, you still have another line of defense. I think we've done a better job of that than we have previously throughout the season.”

An All-Star in 2023, Fox stresses patience and notes his first playoff appearance didn't happen until his sixth year in the league.

“I think that's the next step, being able to constantly win a possession game.”

That should lead to more consistent wins. And, perhaps, less pressure.