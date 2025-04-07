While the San Antonio Spurs cross their fingers ahead of the NBA Draft Lottery in a little more than a month, they'll have two selections in the first round regardless barring any trades. Both could come in the lottery if the Atlanta Hawks, who parted with their 2025 first round pick in the 2022 Dejounte Murray deal, miss the playoffs. With the Final Four in the Alamo City, their scouts got an up close look at three players projected to go early in the first. In addition to the expected number one overall pick Cooper Flagg, fellow Duke Blue Devils Konn Knueppel and Khaman Maluach are among the names expected to be called early this summer.

Knueppel scored 16 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in the Devils 70-67 loss to Houston in the national semifinal. Maluach scored 6 points and blocked a shot in the stunning setback.

How Konn Knueppel and/or Khaman Maluach would fare with the Spurs

A lack of shooting has consistently plagued the Spurs in the Victor Wembanyama era. Whether they haven't shot well for long stretches or whether their best shooters have been role players who don't played a ton, San Antonio hasn't been able to surround Wemby with knock down shooters. The acquisition of 2023 All-Star De'Aaron Fox in an early February trade is a big step in the right direction. But, as standout rookie Stephon Castle rapidly emerges as one of the team's best players, outside shooting is the part of his developing game that may need the most work. It reinforces the notion that a knock down shooter would prove beneficial.

Knueppel hit three of the five three-pointers he took in Duke's Final Four loss. For the season, the freshman forward shot 41% from beyond the arc and 48% from the field. In averaging nearly 14 and a half points per game, Knueppel moves extremely well without the ball in creating opportunities. At 6-foot-7, he can also create his own shot and get to a favorable spot once he has the ball.

While Knueppel is 19 years old, Maluach is 18. At 7-foot-2 with length equal to 7-foot-6, the South Sudan native is viewed as a projected terror defensively and an athletic big who can finish and create chances at and above the rim. It's a skill set that's been sorely lacking in San Antonio since Wembanyama arrived in 2023. From Zach Collins to Charles Bassey to Sandro Mamukelashvili, the club has struggled to pair their 7-foot-5 phenom with another consistently effective big.

Knueppel and Maluach praise San Antonio

During the Final Four, ClutchPoints asked both Duke standouts about their impressions of San Antonio.

“I mean, I like the weather here. It's similar to Senegal,” Maluach answered. “It's hot. I just love the similarity. It's a very quiet city, chill.”

A Milwaukee, Wisconsin native, Knueppel shared his teammate's sentiment about the Alamo City, though not it's climate.

“It's a little hot for me, but I really, really like it, Knueppel told ClutchPoints. “I was talking to some of our managers about how this is pretty nice city. I like that style. It's not super huge or anything like that. I thought that was pretty cool.”

Asked Duke stars Kon Knueppel & Khaman Maluach their initial thoughts on SA Maluach: 7’2″, w/7'6" length, 18 yrs

Knueppel: 19 yrs, can shoot/athletic

Both project in lottery "…it's chill"

Whether Knueppel and Maluach return as residents or visitors on NBA road trips is what now remains to be seen.