Hours after Stephon Castle joined San Antonio Spurs royalty, the rookie from UConn downplayed the honor that led to such notoriety. In winning a second Western Conference Rookie of the Month, Castle became only the fourth rookie in the rich Spurs annals to accomplish the feat. But, instead of focusing on San Antonio legends Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Victor Wembanyama, Castle instead chose to zero in on Franz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.

“I wasn’t thinking about that coming into the game. My mind was really just focused on the game solely,” the 20-year-old guard revealed.

The Spurs fell to the Magic 116-105 in their final contest of a three-game home stand.

“I know their team didn’t care about that at all,” Castle said of Orlando following the loss. “So, coming into the game that wasn't really on my mind.”

The next night, Castle helped the Spurs to a win vs. the Nikola Jokic-less Denver Nuggets.

Stephon Castle reflects on first game after winning Rookie of the Month

Castle scored 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had six assists vs. the Magic. He registered 15 points and 15 rebounds in Denver. And while he finished third and fourth, respectively, on the team in scoring over the two nights, he guarded the opposing team's best players — as he usually does.

“One on one, I feel like I did a pretty good job,” the fourth overall pick of this past summer's draft said of guarding Magic standout Franz Wagner. “He got a couple of catch and shoots early.”

The victory in the Alamo City moved Orlando to three games under .500. Still, they're among the top eight teams in the East and a lock to make the Eastern Conference Play-In.

“With a team like that when you can load up, have heavy shifts, it makes a lot easier. Really playing the numbers, guys are going to have good shooting nights. I think it was just one of those for them,” Castle said.

While Wagner and Banchero both stand 6-foot-10, the Magic point guards and wings do not. Castle took turns checking all of them.

“At this point of the season, I feel like that's kind of expected now. At the beginning of the season, it was kind of eye opening, but with, what, seven, eight games left it's kind of expected now. I'm about used to it,” the Covington, Georgia native revealed.

It's a trend that continued the next night in Colorado. Castle considers that side of the ball the area of his game in which he's most progressed.

“Probably defensively, learning guys tendencies,” the favorite to win Rookie of the Year shared.

“I feel like in college, I just used my size and athleticism to speed guys up and get them off their spots. But, being in the league now, guys are a lot better so being able to play their tendencies and put them in positions that they don't like to be in.”

Stands to reason. Not wanting to face Castle is becoming increasingly common nowadays.