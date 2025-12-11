The Chicago Bulls got a lot going on, but not in a good way. On the other hand, they are on a seven-game losing streak and have been plagued by injuries.

However, the Bulls were given a ray of light in the lead-up to their showdown against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network. On Thursday, it was reported that Ayo Dosunmu and Kevin Huerter won't be traveling, while Isaac Okoro and Jalen Smith practiced.

Afterwards, the medical team will determine if both will play. If they do, then Okoro and Smith will be on minute restrictions.

Currently, the Bulls are 9-14 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. A far cry from their 6-1 start to the year that got everyone excited.

Both Dosunmu and Huerter have dealt with recent injuries. Dosunmu has been battling a thumb injury. Meanwhile, Huerter suffered an adductor/hamstring strain in a recent game against the Orlando Magic.

Also, Okoro endured a left lumbar radiculopathy, and Smith battled a left hamstring strain. Even with the bodies absent, it seems as if the tide is turning when it comes to the health and well-being of the Bulls.

Article Continues Below

The effect injuries have had on the Bulls has been obvious.

Given the recurring theme of injuries, the Bulls have been deprived of depth and consistency. As a result, lineups have had to change regularly, and the bench was all but absent.

Also, the defensive game, which hasn't been the Bulls' strongest point, has been hurt immensely, especially with the absence of Okoro and Tre Jones at times.

Plus, Chicago was in a position to call upon the Windy City Bulls of the G League. All in an effort to fill those voids for now.

Luckily for Chicago, things are beginning to pick up.