The parents of Victor Wembanyama should be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or something for bringing the San Antonio Spurs star to the world.

It feels like everyone has united in cheering for Wembanyama. How can you not support a 7-foot-4 phenom who does something that defies logic on a nightly basis?

Against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, Wembanyama delivered another wild highlight. After faking a three-pointer in the third quarter, he attacked the lane before posterizing GG Jackson with a vicious dunk.

Jackson probably saw his life flash before him when he saw Wembanyama going up.

The players on the Spurs' bench were not sure how to react, leading to a hilarious scene.

WEMBY CAUGHT A BODY 💯pic.twitter.com/JffoFIeMOr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 26, 2026

Fans were pumped after Wembanyama's latest soul-snatcher.

“VICTOR WEMBANYAMA, OH MY GOODNESS GRACIOUS,” exclaimed @AGLR_23.

“How TF do you stop that?” asked @jebediah010.

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“This is better than this year's dunk contest, OMG,” said @PoobFC.

“GG Jackson actually thought that he could block Victor Wembanyama,” added @ReichelRadio.

“My goodness. The fact that he paid him back right after he got semi-dunked on is wild. Wemby is a different breed,” commented @jackholland22.

As mentioned, Jackson slammed over Wembanyama in the previous possession. Of course, the two-time All-Star had to get him back. The revenge was as sweet as creme brulee.

The 22-year-old Wembanyama recently asserted that he deserves to win as MVP for his overall impact. His nasty dunk alone over Jackson should earn him the award.

As of writing, the Spurs are leading the Grizzlies in the fourth quarter. Wembanyama has 19 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and seven blocks.