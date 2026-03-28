The San Antonio Spurs visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. Bobby Portis is on the injury report alongside Myles Turner, with both players listed as questionable. Portis is dealing with a sprained left wrist, while Turner has an illness. Here's everything we know about Portis and Turner injuries and their playing status vs. the Spurs.

Bobby Portis, Myles Turner injury status

The Bucks could be without Portis and Turner against the Spurs. Amid the Bucks' drama with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Spurs are heavily favored to win on Saturday. Portis hasn't played since a 129-96 loss to the Clippers on Monday. He'll most likely not suit up for the Spurs.

Turner has also been sidelined since Monday's loss. However, he is most likely to suit up between the two, as the Bucks are hopefull he's feeling significantly better, and ready to play. Turner finished with seven points, one block, and one steal against the Clippers. As for the question is Myles Turner playing tonight against the Spurs, the answer is maybe.

Portis finished with 11 points and six rebounds against the Clippers. He and Turner both missed Wednesday's 130-99 loss to the Blazers.

As for as the question of is Bobby Portis playing tonight against the Spurs, the answer is not likely.

Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Out — Left knee; hyperextension; bone bruise

Gary Harris — Questionable — Left groin; contusion

Kyle Kuzma — Questionable — Right Achilles; tendinopathy

Kevin Porter Jr. — Out — Right knee; synovitis

Bobby Portis — Questionable — Left wrist; sprain

Myles Turner — Questionable — Illness