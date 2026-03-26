The San Antonio Spurs hardly broke a sweat in their game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at FedExForum as they ran away with the lopsided victory, 123-98.

The Spurs flexed their might from the onset, outscoring the Grizzlies, 38-19. From there, it was mere formality. San Antonio won its seventh straight game and improved to 55-18.

The Spurs also clinched homecourt advantage in the first round in their return to the playoffs after a six-year absence.

San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson acknowledged the significant edge, but he also remained even-keeled about it, as reported by San Antonio Express-News' Tom Orsborn.

“I would expect it to be loud with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm. But it's still a little bit away, so hopefully we can continue to get better and make some improvements in a lot of areas,” said Johnson.

Mitch Johnson on #Spurs clinching home-court advantage in 1st round of playoffs: “I would expect it to be loud with a lot of excitement, enthusiasm. But it's still a little bit away, so hopefully we can continue to get better and make some improvements in a lot of areas.” — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 26, 2026

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The 39-year-old Johnson is in his first full season with the Spurs since taking over from Gregg Popovich. He has big shoes to fill, but clearly, he is up to the challenge.

He has molded the squad into a two-way force. He has the core of Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, De'Aaron Fox, and Devin Vassell playing seamlessly, while finding the perfect role for Keldon Johnson and utilizing Dylan Harper off the bench.

The last time the Spurs were in the playoffs in 2020, Johnson was still an unknown deputy of Popovich. But the seeds were being planted, and with his deep knowledge of the game and inherent leadership, it was only a matter of time until he was tapped to call the shots.

Now, Johnson and the Spurs are harvesting their way to success.