Recently, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama made headlines by publicly making his case for the league MVP award following his team's win over the Miami Heat. It was another dominant performance for the Spurs in this one, which they followed up on Wednesday evening with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Wembanyama's public plea caused a stir in the NBA social media world, and recently, Golden State Warriors power forward weighed in on the controversy.

“I hated it…and I absolutely loved it,” said Green, per Anthony Slater of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Green also spoke on Wembanyama's proclamation about his impact on the defensive end of the floor.

“Wemby said, ‘Defense is 50% of the game,' and it was like, oh, no one realized that?” Green said. “No one realized that 50% of the game we play is on that end of the floor?”

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Wembanyama became the best defender in the league the first time he set foot on an NBA floor, and has only continued to expand that part of his game since then.

While his block numbers remain elite, Wembanyama also all-out stops players from even attempting shots that they would have against any other team on a nightly basis.

Meanwhile, on offense, Wembanyama has put together the best season of his career in 2025-26, cutting down on the three-point attempts and terrorizing opponents around the basket, while maintaining solid efficiency from the field, and improving his facilitation skills.

All of this, combined with the Spurs' elite record, has caused some to wonder whether Wembanyama might have emerged as a true MVP candidate in just his third season, and it appears that other players, including Green, have mixed feelings on Wembanyama's advocacy for himself.