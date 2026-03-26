While the whole issue about the Department of Homeland Security continues to boil over, an alien has been wreaking havoc in the NBA. His name is Victor Wembanyama, and he is out to rule us all.

With Wembanyama leading the charge, the San Antonio Spurs secured homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs after obliterating the Memphis Grizzlies, 123-98, at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday.

Wembanyama had 19 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and seven blocks, and he made it look as easy as spelling E.T.

He has a strong chance to win his first MVP plum. If not, NBA legend Tracy McGrady warned on “Nightcap” that the league should watch out.

“I'm just gonna say this, when you look at Wemby, if Wemby doesn't win it this year, good luck to all the other players for the next six or seven years,” said McGrady.

“His floor is better than all of those guys' ceilings. We've never seen anybody on the defensive end have that type of impact.”

Article Continues Below

Tracy McGrady says if Victor Wembanyama doesn't win the MVP this year that the NBA better "watch out" 👀 "Defensively, his floor is better than everyone's ceiling. He's like Deion on the basketball court."@ShannonSharpe | @Ochocinco | #Nightcap pic.twitter.com/ZhrX9NwERN — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) March 26, 2026

The guys McGrady was referring to were other MVP candidates: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown.

However, McGrady, who had a brief stint with the Spurs in 2013, did not pick the 22-year-old Wembanyama to win the league's top individual award. His choice was Brown, whom he said is “most valuable” to his squad.

Still, the Hall of Famer acknowledged that Wembanyama will conquer the NBA in the coming years, and it seems we cannot do anything about it.

Wembanyama recently pointed out three arguments why he deserves to win the MVP trophy. He didn't need a deep probe for that.