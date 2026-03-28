The San Antonio Spurs earned a big 127-95 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, as the club earned its eighth straight victory. Victor Wembanyama may have performed the dunk of the year after putting Myles Turner on a poster midway through the third quarter.

Stephon Castle took the ball down toward the paint and drew a double team near the corner of the free-throw line. He lobbed the ball up to his 7-foot-4 center teammate. Wembanyama caught it mid-air for a sick alley-oop play on Turner's head.

Stephon Castle sends it UPSTAIRS for the Wemby dunk 😤 Spurs having fun in Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/QSKMVqwEEO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 28, 2026

It's just another example of Wembanyama being an absolute cheat code for the Spurs. It's like he's the tallest kid playing with his friends on a Nerf hoop. The third-year veteran appears to be unstoppable while leading San Antonio to its first playoff appearance since the 2018-19 season.

Victor Wembanyama, who is 22 years old, has aspirations of not just winning a title with the Spurs but also winning the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year Awards for this season. He is certainly making a case for both trophies, as Wemby is averaging 24.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 3.1 blocks (league leader) per game. He is also shooting 50.5% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the three-point line.

After the Spurs' win over the Bucks on Saturday, San Antonio will have just eight games remaining on the schedule. The club is one of two teams in the Western Conference to have already clinched a spot in the playoffs. San Antonio and the Oklahoma City Thunder are both contending for the No. 1 seed in the final stretch of the regular season.