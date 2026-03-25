With 21 points in a 136-11 drubbing of the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs Dylan Harper completed a feat common throughout his basketball life, though not common through his NBA rookie season: back-to-back 20-point games.

“That's my…that's my first 20-point back-to-back game?” Harper asked in response to a question about his scoring more than 20 in consecutive games.

Upon being told that he'd put up 20 or more points in a game eight times, the 20-year-old guard didn't say much more.

“Oh, wow,” Harper said. “Oh, wow.”

The second overall pick of this summer's draft averaged 19.4 points per game in his only season with the Rutgers Scarlett Knights. While other players in the draft class, like former Duke teammates Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, are hitting those numbers as pros, Harper is averaging just 11.5 points per game this season on a team that sports the second best record in the West and is armed with quality depth at the wings.

“We're winning,” Harper said. “Best thing about this league, for me to come to a team where even though I'm not scoring 20 every night, I get to learn from a great vet, [De'Aaron] Fox, who's obviously been in the league, a two-time All-Star, and all that. So, I get to learn from someone like him and just take that kind of a back seat while also being aggressive.”

Along with Fox, the Spurs rotation also features reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle as well as Devin Vassell, who's averaged around 19 points per game in two different seasons.

“Yes, I am finding my stride, but I think with the addition of Steph coming back, Dev coming back, the game has come so easy to me,” Harper added. “So much space on the floor. We have so many threats, so it's really pick your poison. They do a great job encouraging me just to be me and get off the ball, find open shooters. But if it's one-on-one, go attack.

“So, honestly, scoring 20 isn't the main thing. Main thing for me is just winning. And, as long as we win, I'm okay.”

Article Continues Below

Dylan Harper is happy to be a member of the San Antonio Spurs

Though his stats are down from what he's accustomed to, the son of former NBA great Ron Harper has a definitive take on his current role.

“I wouldn't trade that for anything,” Harper said. “I got drafted to a great organization that teaches you the game at a high level, and I think that even games like this where the points might look good I'm still watching film, still getting yelled at just like any other game. That's a testament to the kind of standard that we're all held to, but I love it. I think that day by day I'm getting better, whether that's watching film or on the court.”

Not only does San Antonio view Harper as a big part of their success this season, but the Spurs also envision him as a huge piece of a future centered on MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama.

“I think one thing about us is that we're all competitors, and we're relentless. No matter what the score is, I think that we've got a great group of guys that just compete at a high level at all times,” Harper continued. “This team could do wonders; so many possibilities, but we're just trying to take it day by day, step by step, not skipping any steps. Sky's the limit.”