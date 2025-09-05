The San Antonio Spurs finally seem ready to make a big jump in the Western Conference standings after assembling an abundance of young talent over the last few years. One cannot account for injury misfortune, however. Rookie guard Dylan Harper, the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft, underwent surgery on Friday to repair a partially torn ligament in his left thumb, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Harper suffered the injury during a workout on Wednesday. The Spurs hope that he will be ready for action once the new season begins on Oct. 22. Every moment of preparation is important for an NBA newcomer, especially one who could carry a sizable workload in his first campaign. San Antonio will obviously exercise patience and prioritize the 19-year-old's long-term health, for it understands his value to the franchise.

The Spurs and fans alike will breathe sigh of relief, as the news could have been far worse. A longer adjustment period is a burden everyone will embrace if it means Harper is healthy for the majority of the 2025-26 campaign. No one likes inconveniences, particularly fan bases that have seen their squad endure six consecutive losing seasons, but it is important to look at the big picture. And it still looks quite bright.