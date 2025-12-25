The Indiana Fever are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly consequential offseason as for the future direction of their franchise. The Fever are coming off a surprise run to the conference finals last year, made all the more miraculous by the fact that superstar guard Caitlin Clark was out of the lineup for the entirety of their playoff run due to an injury.

Next year, Clark figures to be back and better than ever, and on Christmas Day, she released an epic new advertisement for her new Nike signature shoe.

Caitlin Clark's first ad for her signature shoe has been released. "From Anywhere" sounds fitting 🎯 (via @nikebasketball)pic.twitter.com/xFSLLDGPWV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The commercial is called “From Anywhere,” and features Clark shooting and making shots from increasingly long distances from the basket, hence, she can shoot the ball “from anywhere.”

Range has indeed become a signature part of Clark's game, dating back to her days with the Iowa Hawkeyes, when she burst onto the national scene with a string of electric performances and two straight appearances in the national title game.

Clark has certainly helped usher in a new era of prosperity and popularity for the WNBA in the two seasons that she's been in uniform, although she would definitely like to be able to stay more healthy in future years than she was in the 2025 campaign.

In that season, Clark was out of the lineup from the All-Star game on, having to watch from the sidelines as the Fever upset the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the playoffs and eventually bowed out to the ultimate champion Las Vegas Aces in an elimination game on the road.

Still, it seems that her popularity and ability to generate media frenzies with her signature shoes have not fallen off a bit.

The WNBA season for 2026 is set to get underway in May.