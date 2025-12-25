Minnesota Timberwolves fans have been filled with joy over the past few weeks, as Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez made it their duty to bring Kevin Garnett back to the organization after years and years. Garnett will now have his jersey retired and hung in the rafters, and he'll also be working with the organization on other things.

The day that his jersey is retired, expect a lot of people to be there, including his friends, family, and former teammates. One of those former teammates is Karl-Anthony Towns, who has already made a promise when Garnett returns to Minnesota for his reunion.

“I’ll be there,” Towns said via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “Yeah, I’ll be there.”

In Garnett's final season in the league, Towns was drafted by the Timberwolves. Garnett was definitely a huge mentor for Towns, and probably helped him become the player that he is today. Though Towns isn't on the Timberwolves anymore, he still wants to show love to his vet.

It was a long time coming for Garnett to return to Minnesota, and he vowed not to come back as long as former owner Glen Taylor was a part of the organization. After a few conversations with new owners Lore and Rodriguez, it was obvious that they wanted to make it happen not just for him, but for the fans as well.

“I think his heart was in the right place,” Rodriguez said, “and I think he missed the fans and the community regardless of what was happening inside the building. He really misses the fans.”

“The keyword was partnership,” Rich Gray, Garnett's business manager said. “It wasn’t about anything transactional or him showing up one day and doing one thing. This is something we’re going to do over time that is going to have several components to it.”

It's good to know that Garnett is back where it all started for him.