Head coach Gregg Popovich gave the San Antonio Spurs a major update regarding his return.

Popovich addressed the team on Thursday, months since suffering a stroke earlier this season. He confirmed he will not return to the team for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, per NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

The Spurs released an official statement from Popovich, where he went over the progress in his recovery and why he chose to not return.

“I've decided not to return to the sidelines this season. Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown, sticking together during a challenging season, has been outstanding. I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future,” Popovich said.

What's next for Spurs without Gregg Popovich

This concludes Gregg Popovich's 29th year as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs. He won five championships throughout his career with the franchise, leading them to consistent success over the past decades.

However, this season marks a setback for the legendary coach and Spurs. Not only will they be without their head coach until next season, if all goes well, but they also miss the presence of Victor Wembanyama. He has a blood clot, which had the team rule him out for the rest of the year.

San Antonio currently has a 24-33 record, sitting at the 13th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers and 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns.

The Spurs now move forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Memphis Grizzlies on March 1 at 8 p.m. ET.