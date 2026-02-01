A streak that lasted ten years came to an end when the San Antonio Spurs faced the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Veteran forward Harrison Barnes had started 775 straight games, until what proved a 111-106 loss in North Carolina, the state in which Barnes attended college.

“I think us making a lineup change isn't a big deal. I think Harrison Barnes starting for as long as he has is a big deal,” head coach Mitch Jonson said following the game.

“And that's a testament to him and all his time and work and production he's put in over the years. He's a consummate professional,” Johnson said as continued to describe the move. “I think I understand they're very connected, but they're also mutually exclusive to me in terms of one being a big deal and one not.”

One has to go back 11 January's for the last time Barnes came off the bench. In fact, you must go all the way back to Jan. 14, 2016 when the former Tar Heel was with the Golden State Warriors, the first of the four teams with which he's played throughout his NBA career.

As for the reason for the switch, which saw Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie bookend Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle in the starting unit vs. Charlotte, Johnson pointed to Vassell's return.

“We've had a lot of guys in and out of the lineup. It was just something as much trying to get Devin back into his role that he was before,” Johnson said. “And not a lot to it other than that, but just felt like Devin the last couple games didn't quite find his rhythm. We thought maybe just getting him back to that starting lineup could maybe get him back in that fold.”

The Hornets contest marked Vassell's third game back from a left adductor strain injury that sidelined him for nearly a month. A starter for most of his career, including the first two-plus months of this season, the former Florida State star had taken on a reserve role since returning on Jan. 25.

Given that Wembanyama, Fox and Castle are mainstays among the first five, that left Julian Champagnie. Though his 3-point percentage ranks alongside the team's best players at 37%, Champagnie has become the team's marksman, shooting it better as of late.

Harrison Barnes plays well in first game off bench in a decade

In 25 minutes, Barnes scored 11 points, hitting three of the six shots he took, all but one from beyond the arc.

“We all occupy a role and the main focus is winning,” Barnes said, according to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. “So, it's just trying to figure out ways to impact the game, to still be vocal, to do my part, to help contribute to winning.”

“I thought Harrison was great,” Johnson added.

“The big deal is just Harrison. And, again, his approach showed that he had a productive game off the bench. It was great for us,” the Spurs first-year head coach continued.

Should the 14-year NBA veteran find himself back in the starting line-up, and soon, it wouldn't surprise many, including Vassell

“I think we're just trying out new stuff to see different lineups, different ways how to space the floor, so we'll just see what happens with that. But I don't know if it's a permanent thing or not.”