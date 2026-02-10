After the chaos that was the 2026 NBA trade deadline, fans, players, coaches, and front office members alike could use a break from the action. Everybody needs their basketball fix, though, so the NBA All-Star Weekend provides fans with a break in the day-to-day basketball action while still bringing the best hoopers in the world together for one big showcase. The All-Star Game itself, as well as the dunk contest, has caught some flak in recent years. The event might be revitalized with a brand-new format this year, though. With that said, here is a preview of All-Star Weekend, displaying what events are taking place when and with what athletes.

Friday, Feb. 13 All-Star events

Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game:

When: 7 p.m. ET

Rosters:

Keegan-Michael Key

Badshah

Mustard

GloRilla

Jeremy Lin

Taylor Frankie Paul

Nicolas Vansteenberghe

Shams Charania

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Keenan Allen

Cafu

Cody Jones

Jenna Bandy

Adrien Nunez

Tacko Fall

Mat Ishbia

Rick Schnall

Rome Flynn

Simu Liu

Andre De Grasse

Dylan Wang

Jason Williams

Preview: The NBA All-Star Game is loaded with famous superstars. The Celebrity Game somehow trumps that. Icons from around the world, from different walks of life, will compete in a low-stakes, entertaining game of basketball. From ex-NBAers, to film stars, to reality influencers, the NBA Celebrity Game will likely feature a dose of pop culture for everyone. ESPN's leading NBA insider, Sham Charania, will even be playing in the event, which will give a fun twist to the game that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be coaching. The two-time MVP will be joined on the coaching bench by his brothers, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo, as well as Lethal Shooter, Mookie Betts, Anthony Anderson, and Chris Brickley.

Rising Stars G1: Team Melo vs. Team Austin:

When: 9 p.m. ET

Team Melo roster:

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets

Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs

Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans Pelicans

Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors

Team Austin roster:

Sean East II

Ron Harper Jr.

David Jones Garcia

Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Alijah Martin

Tristen Newton

Yang Hansen

Rising Stars G2: Team Vince vs. Team T-Mac:

When: 9:55 p.m. ET

Team Vince roster:

VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans

Kyshawn George, Washington Wizards

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

Egor Demin, Brooklyn Nets

Cedric Coward, Memphis Grizzlies

Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies

Team T-Mac roster:

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

Kel'el Ware, Miami Heat

Tre Johnson, Washington Wizards

Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards

Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers

Cam Spencer, Memphis Grizzlies

Castrol Rising Stars Championship:

When: 10:35 p.m. ET

Preview: The Rising Stars Game is in tournament form these days. NBA legends Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady drafted three teams featuring the best rookies and sophomores in the NBA. A fourth team, comprising of the best G-League players this year, will round out the tournament. The G-League team, also known as Team Austin, is coached by Austin Rivers.

Prediction: Team Melo is stacked with talent and should come out on top.

NBA HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T:

When: 11 p.m. ET

Preview: In the NBA's pursuit of supporting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), the league will host a college basketball game during All-Star Weekend. The Hampton University Pirates will take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

Saturday, Feb. 14 All-Star events

NBA All-Star Media Day Presented by AT&T/Commissioner Adam Silver news conference:

When: 1:30 p.m. ET/4 p.m. ET

Preview: During media day, members of the press will interview All-Star players and Saturday night participants, asking them questions about both the events they are partaking in and the NBA season as a whole. Media will be followed by NBA commissioner Adam Silver giving a news conference on the state of the league.

State Farm 3-point Contest:

When: 5 p.m. ET

Participants:

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

Norman Powell, Miami Heat

Preview: The first event of NBA All-Star Saturday is the 3-point contest. The event is a two-round contest in which the best shooters in the league try to make as many shots from beyond the arc in 70 seconds as they can. The maximum score is 40 points. Damian Lillard is currently out for the season, but he will look to join Craig Hodges and Larry Bird as the only three-time 3-point contest winners ever.

Prediction: Kon Knueppel has revitalized the Charlotte Hornets. The rookie will continue making a name for himself by winning the 3-point Contest.

Kia Shooting Stars:

When: After the 3-point contest

Team All-Star roster:

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Richard Hamilton, NBA legend

Team Knicks roster:

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Allan Houston, NBA legend

Team Cameron roster:

Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

Corey Maggette, NBA legend

Team Harper roster:

Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs

Ron Harper Jr., G-League

Ron Harper Sr., NBA legend

Preview: An event not seen since 2015, the Shooting Stars Competition is back for the 2026 All-Star Weekend. The format will be slightly different from what it used to be, though. Four teams, each featuring two active players and one retired legend, will compete in a two-round event where each team has 70 seconds to score points from various locations on the court. There are seven designated shooting spots that each player must shoot at. The two teams with the most points at the end of round one will advance to the championship. The right lane layup/dunk, 18′ right baseline shot, right elbow shot, and the top of the key shot are each worth two points. The right wing 3-pointer and the left corner 3-pointer are both worth three points, and the long-range 3-point shot is worth four points.

Prediction: This is a shooting competition, so it helps that Team Knicks has one of the best big man shooters ever (Towns), one of the best 3-point shooters overall (Brunson), and a retired player who was a marksman during his playing days (Houston).

AT&T Slam Dunk Contest:

When: After Shooting Stars

Participants:

Carter Bryant, San Antonio Spurs

Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers

Keshad Johnson, Miami Heat

Jase Richardson, Orlando Magic

Preview: After back-to-back-to-back victories by Mac McClung, the Slam Dunk Contest will have four new participants. Once viewed as the premier event of All-Star Weekend, the Dunk Contest has taken heat for a lack of star power and elite dunking showcases in recent years. Still, the aerial display has the potential to be special year in and year out.

Prediction: The Slam Dunk Contest has a bunch of unheralded leapers this year. Carter Bryant is best suited to win the event.

Sunday, Feb. 15 All-Star events

NBA G-League Next Up Game:

When: 2:30 p.m. ET

Preview: A four-team tournament featuring exclusively G-League players who have excelled in the NBA's developmental league will take place before the actual All-Star Game tournament.

All-Star G1: Stars vs. World:

When: 5 p.m. ET

USA Stars roster:

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

World roster:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets (injury replacement)

Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (out for game)

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

All-Star G2: Stripes vs G1 winner:

When: 5:55 p.m. ET

USA Stripes roster:

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (out for game)

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers (added by commissioner)

Norman Powell, Miami Heat

Brandon Ingram, Toronto Raptors (injury replacement)

All-Star G3: Stripes vs. G1 loser:

When: 6:25 p.m. ET

All-Star Championship:

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

Preview: On the heels of the success that was the 4 Nations Face-Off in hockey, the NBA will be featuring a USA vs. The World format for the first time in All-Star history. Every year, 24 all-stars are elected, meaning there are two teams featuring American players, and a third team of superstars from around the world. They will play a round-robin tournament, with the top two teams moving on to compete in the All-Star Championship game.

Prediction: A lot of the players on Team Stripes are aging legends. Players like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James don't have a lot of time left in their playing days. They've also been known to take it easy during the All-Star Game. However, in a USA vs. The World event, these veterans may just decide to turn it up. Curry is out for the event, but Team Stripes will still win the All-Star Game.