There is little doubt that the Milwaukee Bucks will be happy to keep hold of Giannis Antetokounmpo for the time being. The Greek Freak will for now continue to be the franchise’s talisman, and there was even a Wolf of Wall Street meme from the 31-year-old to assert the same.

Regardless, the Bucks continue their NBA season against the Indiana Pacers, who will visit Fiserv Forum on Friday. And as things stand, Antetokounmpo is ruled out with a right calf strain, joining multiple injured or unavailable players on the official injury report.

That’s not all, as Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey are both listed as out while not with the team. Gary Harris is questionable because of a left hamstring strain, and Bobby Portis is also listed as questionable as he deals with a right hip contusion.

However, none of those absences will hit the Bucks as hard as Giannis’s. The two-time MVP is now confirmed to miss his sixth straight game after previously missing 14 games, and is some way away from the individual awards requirement of 65.

Article Continues Below

Further, the trade deadline may have passed, questions about his future will continue to linger. After days of entertaining trade interest from contenders such as the Warriors, Heat, and Timberwolves, Milwaukee ultimately chose to hold onto its two-time MVP.

League sources indicated the team did not feel urgent pressure to move him at the deadline, with both sides expected to revisit the situation once the season ends.

“Legends don’t chase. They attract.” Antetokounmpo wrote earlier on X.

But while he may be staying, the Bucks also need him on the court. Milwaukee sits well below .500 and outside the playoff picture.

Antetokounmpo has averaged 28 points, 10 rebounds and over five assists per game, but the Bucks are 12th in the East with a 20-29 record.