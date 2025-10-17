The San Antonio Spurs took the expected, but important, steps of locking in team options for the contracts of Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle. As Wemby enters his third NBA season, the franchise exercised the fourth-year option on its foundational piece. Similarly, the reigning Rookie of the Year Castle is now locked in through 2026-27 as well.

Listed at 7-foot-4, through two years, Wembanyama has shown the ability that makes him a popular pick to become the next face of the league. Coming off an NBA All-Star appearance last season, he averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists, a league-leading 3.8 blocks and 1.1 steals in starting and playing 46 games before his season was cut short due to right shoulder deep vein thrombosis.

As he's worked his way back, the 21-year-old center was cleared before the start of training camp and says there's no lingering concern that the injury could recur.

“No, not at all,” Wembanyama declared during the team's Media Day. “Medically, there's no concern at all. And, as for my own personal worries, I'm way passed that.”

The Spurs' leading scorer won Rookie of the Year in 2023-24 and is the only player in league history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 200 blocks and 200 three-pointers through his first two NBA seasons.

“It's been months since I've been feeling confident as much in the movement as in the way my body works in my physiology,” Wemby continued as he gets set for the 2024-25 campaign.

“I feel like I need to play basketball now. Obviously, I played basketball almost all summer. But, with my body, there's only so many steps that I'm going to pass this summer,” The French native added. “I'm only going get so much better. I've already, I think I've maxed out what I could do in one summer.”

Through four preseason games. Wembanyama has continued to flash his knack for highlight-worthy plays. But he's also looked to get teammates more involved.

“Now, I need to play basketball and work on my skills as a team tactically. So, yeah, I want to play,” Wemby admitted about a time of the year that doesn't see stars get on the court for significant minutes.

“I need to play. I mean, I miss it.”

Stephon Castle's contract extended by Spurs

A 6-foot-6 multi-faceted guard, Castle gave the Spurs a second straight NBA Rookie of the Year when he captured the award last season. A unanimous selection to the NBA All-Rookie First Team, the former UConn Husky appeared in 80 games, starting 47, averaging a rookie-best 14.7 points to go along with 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds. The 20-year-old guard led all first-year players in total points, made field goals, total steals and made free throws.

The organization's exercise of the third-year team option of his contract reinforces the notion that Castle has secured his standing within their future plans. Along with Wembanyama, 2025 second overall draft pick Dylan Harper, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson, Castle helps form the foundation of a core the Spurs hope can get them back into championship contention for years to come.