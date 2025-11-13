Every time you see Victor Wembanyama on the floor, there is a lingering feeling that he is about to do something you haven't seen before. He is that special.

On Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center, and Wembanyama did not waste any time giving the visitors a rude welcome.

Early in the first quarter, Draymond Green thought he had an open three-pointer with the shot clock winding down. After all, Wembanyama was in the painted area and a few feet away from him. Well, Green should have known better. Wembanyama hustled to challenge Green's shot and blocked the ball in the air.

Wemby extends his block streak to 96 games in a row as he denies a 3-point attempt from Draymond Green ✋pic.twitter.com/ShOIXaS0om — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

With the rejection, the 21-year-old center extended his impressive streak to 96 straight games with a block. On Monday, he climbed to the third spot for the longest streak in league history, trailing only Patrick Ewing (145 straight games) and Dikembe Mutombo (116 straight games).

Article Continues Below

Wembanyama has been nothing but exceptional in his third season, leading the Spurs to an 8-2 record, including 5-0 at home, before battling the Warriors.

They are coming off a win over the Chicago Bulls, 121-117, with the two-time All-Star tallying 38 points, including six three-pointers, 12 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks. Wembanyama set a new record with his wild production.

With the fast ascent of Wembanyama, the return of De'Aaron Fox from injury, and the continued improvement of Stephon Castle, San Antonio will remain a tough challenge in the Western Conference.

The Spurs are on the right track in ending their six-year drought in the playoffs.