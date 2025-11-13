Victor Wembanyama hit NBA history against the Chicago Bulls just two nights ago. But the San Antonio Spurs star and Stephon Castle landed on the wrong end of a milestone against the Golden State Warriors.

The duo and prized top five NBA Draft picks played spectacular — “Wemby” scoring 31 points, grabbing 15 rebounds and dishing 10 assists, while Castle hitting 23-10-10. But by losing to the Warriors 125-120, both hit this league first mark.

Wemby and Stephon Castle had triple-doubles in the Spurs' loss to the Warriors. It's the first time in NBA history that a team has had two players with 20-point triple-doubles and lose the game 😳 (via @TurnerSportsEJ) pic.twitter.com/gcK2GuYrtf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Any team witnessing two triple-doubles on their side often win the game. Yet Golden State's experience and shooting depth proved to gain the upper hand against the young Spurs.

Both Wembanyama and Castle were even two of six different San Antonio players to reach double figures in scoring.

Victor Wembanyama earns praise after Spurs-Warriors game

The multiple NBA champion Steph Curry ended up out-dueling the Spurs on this night. He dropped 46 points inside the Frost Bank Center. Yet Curry couldn't help but rave about the play of the 21-year-old.

“He challenges you in a way that doesn't make any sense,” Curry said postgame, who admitted he tried the rainbow arc shots over the 7-foot-4 talent. “He's going to be around this league for a long time doing that.”

Wembanyama didn't just impress as a scorer and cleanup presence on the glass. The Spurs' third-year performer executed an impossible rejection on Draymond Green. “Wemby” reached with his 8″0 wingspan to catch Green's shot attempt.

Wemby extends his block streak to 96 games in a row as he denies a 3-point attempt from Draymond Green ✋pic.twitter.com/ShOIXaS0om — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 13, 2025

That's now 96 straight games with a blocked shot by “Wemby.” He's now four blocks away from joining Dikembe Mutombo and Patrick Ewing as the only NBA players to reach 100 straight games with a rejection. His play has left many impressed, including former NBA guard Rashad McCants who spoke highly of the Spurs star with ClutchPoints.

But he, Castle and San Antonio dropped to 8-3 overall in making the wrong kind of league history.