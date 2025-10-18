Victor Wembanyama had a hilarious reaction towards an astounding highlight from Stephon Castle during the San Antonio Spurs' preseason finale against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Wembanyama is preparing for the third season of his NBA career with the Spurs. His sophomore campaign came to an abrupt end due to blood clots, seeing him make a crucial recovery to be back in action for San Antonio.

As for Castle, he is gearing up for his second season. He mainly came off the bench as a rookie while learning from veteran guard Chris Paul, who left for the Los Angeles Clippers this past offseason.

Castle's highlight took place in the first 30 seconds of the game. San Antonio went on the fastbreak as Devin Vassell put up an alley-oop pass to Castle. The latter leapt high in the air, completing the play with a great slam dunk. Wembanyama witnessed the play in front of him, having him make a unique reaction.

How Victor Wembanyama, Spurs played in 1st half vs. Pacers

It was a humorous moment for Victor Wembanyama to be involved in, enjoying the highlight Stephon Castle pulled off. Going into the halftime break, the Spurs lead 66-63 over the Pacers.

Both teams went back and forth throughout the first half. San Antonio got off to a hot start as they took a 39-28 lead after the first quarter. However, Indiana fought back by winning 35-27 in the second period to cut the deficit down to three.

Three players scored in double-digits on San Antonio's behalf, including Wembanyama and Castle. The former had 11 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal. He shot 4-of-6 from the field, including 1-of-1 from three, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. Castle has 13 points and five assists, Luke Kornet put up 10 points and four rebounds, while Devin Vassell provided nine points and four assists.

Following the preseason finale, the Spurs will gear up for the regular-season opener. They will be on the road as they face the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET.