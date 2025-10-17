Victor Wembanyama’s latest evolution might be the most alarming development for the rest of the NBA. The San Antonio Spurs star has stopped trying to play like a seven-foot-five sharpshooter and has instead started playing like a dominant big man who understands just how unstoppable Wembanyama can be inside.

During the preseason, Wembanyama has traded volume shooting for violence in the paint. Last year, he attempted nearly nine threes per game but only four free throws. Through his first few exhibition contests, that trend has completely flipped, as he is now taking more than twice as many free throws as three-pointers. The change shows a new level of strength, confidence, and control, all of which make his potential even scarier for opponents.

The transformation began this summer when Wembanyama spent time training with Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon. Inside Olajuwon’s private gym, the two worked on leverage, footwork, and the subtleties of dominating the post. Wembanyama added spin moves, jump hooks, and an updated version of the “Dream Shake” to his arsenal. The result is a player who can now punish defenders inside rather than rely on perimeter jumpers.

Victor Wembanyama has been preparing all offseason for this Spurs season

The 21-year-old also rebuilt his body and mind after being sidelined last season with a serious shoulder injury. He trained at a Shaolin temple in China, practiced meditation, and immersed himself in martial arts to improve balance and focus. Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said Wembanyama’s commitment to physical and mental growth has been unlike anything he has ever seen from a player that young.

Wembanyama’s new strength has already translated into a more aggressive preseason. He is lowering his shoulder, attacking contact, and forcing defenders to foul or collapse, opening lanes for teammates like Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. The Spurs, built around their generational talent, now have the foundation of a team that mirrors his intensity.

If this preseason trend continues, the league may have to adjust once again. Wembanyama no longer looks like a player trying to fit into the modern NBA. He looks like the player ready to redefine it.