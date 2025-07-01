San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Dylan Harper will miss the start of Summer League play due to a groin injury, according to San Antonio Express-News reporter Tom Orsborn.

“Dylan Harper will travel with the team to San Francisco for the California Classic but will not play due to a ‘minor groin issue,’ a Spurs spokesperson said. The club is hopeful he will play in Vegas,” Orsborn reported Monday on Bluesky.

Harper, 19, was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft following a standout freshman season at Rutgers. In 29 games, he averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.

The Spurs are scheduled to open Summer League play at the California Classic on July 5 against the Miami Heat at 3:30 p.m. CDT on NBA TV. The Heat's roster includes No. 20 overall pick Kasparas Jakucionis. San Antonio will also face the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings during the three-game showcase in San Francisco before heading to Las Vegas.

Dylan Harper's injury opens door for Carter Bryant in Summer League

In Harper’s absence, additional attention will shift to the Spurs’ other 2025 first-round pick, forward Carter Bryant. Selected No. 14 overall, Bryant, 19, played his lone college season at Arizona. He averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 block per game while shooting 46% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc across 37 appearances.

San Antonio remains optimistic that Harper will be ready for the Las Vegas Summer League, which begins later in July. His participation would mark his first official appearance in a Spurs uniform as he begins integrating into the team’s system.

The organization is taking a cautious approach with its top prospect, emphasizing that the groin injury is considered minor. Harper is expected to remain with the team throughout the California Classic and continue his recovery process with the Spurs’ medical staff.

San Antonio is coming off a 34-48 season and views Harper as a key building block for its future. His playmaking, scoring ability, and poise at the guard position were major factors in the Spurs’ decision to draft him second overall.

The team has not announced any changes to its Summer League roster or schedule. Harper’s status for Las Vegas will be closely monitored in the coming days.