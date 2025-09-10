Victor Wembanyama has had quite an eventful offseason; the San Antonio Spurs star went East to begin his summer filled with sidequests, experiencing what it's like to stay for 10 days at a Shaolin Temple in Zhengzhou, China. Wemby then hung out with Kevin Garnett right after he underwent Buddhist tradition training, and now, the Spurs star is meeting with celebrities Snoop Dogg, Daniel Radcliffe, and Tina Fey — with the French wunderkind embracing his global superstar status.

But the summer of Wembanyama is not done yet, even though there is only around a month to go before the new NBA season begins. Wembanyama took some time to talk to his fans on the Spurs' official Instagram account, but one fan asked him a difficult question – who between Spurs legend Tim Duncan and the late great Kobe Bryant does he hold in higher regard? His answer may not sit well with the Spurs fanbase.

“Tim Duncan or Kobe? Tough question. Probably Kobe all-time. Eh actually, I don’t know,” Wembanyama answered.

“Tim Duncan or Kobe? Tough question. Probably Kobe… Eh actually, I don’t know.” – Victor Wembanyama on IG live😅👀 (via @spurs /IG)

pic.twitter.com/iLuMPGQhWY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 10, 2025

While Wembanyama did try to walk back what he said, the fact that Bryant was his first answer is rather telling. But one must remember that the Spurs star is only 21 years of age; he was five years old when Bryant won his fourth championship in 2009, and six when he won his final ring in 2010. Bryant also evolved into a larger than life figure, as he became the epitome of how, with hard work, anyone can achieve their goals.

Duncan did have his moments in the 2010s, when Wembanyama was a pre-teen. He and the Spurs won a title in 2014, bouncing back after their near-miss in 2013. But that was with Duncan being part of an ensemble; Duncan's best years came when Wembanyama had no idea of how the world around him worked just yet.

Article Continues Below

Spurs fans, do not take what Victor Wembanyama said to heart

If given some time to come up with a more well-informed answer to the question, Wembanyama would have said that he rates Duncan more highly than Bryant, if only to appease to Spurs fans. But he was put on the spot during that Instagram live session, so he answered with the first thing that came to mind. And it shouldn't be too surprising to anyone that an early-2000s baby would find Bryant's game endearing.

But at the end of the day, it's hard to come up with a wrong answer to the Duncan and Bryant debate. Both of them were excellent during their time and it's rather pointless to rank one above the other.