The San Antonio Spurs are currently gearing up for what will be a 2025-26 season filled with expectation after the recent news that Victor Wembanyama has been cleared to return from his blood clot scare. Wembanyama has spent a large chunk of time this summer in China getting his body in peak condition and will enter this year on the short-list of candidates for the league MVP award.

Recently, Wembanyama spoke on his dream to follow in the footsteps of players like Kobe Bryant and the Spurs' own franchise legend Tim Duncan by staying with one team for his whole career.

“I know that not every player in the NBA has the same ambitions, but it’s obviously my dream to spend my entire career with a single franchise. Here. In San Antonio,” said Wembanyama, per Maxime Aubin of L'Équipe on X, formerly Twitter.

It's certainly good news to hear for Spurs fans, who had seen their franchise in a rare down period for the few years before Wembanyama showed up thanks to some lucky lottery ping pong balls in the summer of 2023.

How far can the Spurs go?

Currently, the Spurs have a bit of a logjam on their roster at the guard position, as Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, last year's trade acquisition De'Aaron Fox, and this year's number two overall pick Dylan Harper all play essentially the same position.

Of course, having too much talent is usually a good problem to have, but it will be interesting to see how the Spurs look to navigate that challenge, especially as it pertains to surrounding Wembanyama with lineups specifically orchestrated to maximize his unique skillset.

Wembanyama almost assuredly would have won last year's Defensive Player of the Year award had he not been sidelined with a blood clot scare with just two months remaining in the season. Thankfully, the star has since recovered from that ailment and will be ready to go for 2025-26.

If he can stay healthy this year, the Spurs could be serious threats to end their current playoff drought and put themselves back on the map in the vaunted Western Conference.