The San Antonio Spurs are currently in the midst of a highly important offseason for the future direction of their franchise. The Spurs are coming off of a 2024-25 season that effectively ended when franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama was sidelined with a bloodclot, but the superstar is expected to be back and healthy for the 2025-26 campaign.

Recently, Wembanyama visited the Shaolin Temple in China and had his head shaved while he was there, per Emma Huang on X (via Bleacher Report).

A big offseason for the Spurs

Last year, the Spurs attempted to jumpstart their rebuilding process by trading for Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox just before the trade deadline.

While the early returns were promising, unfortunately, Wemanyama suffered the blood clot not long after Fox's Spurs debut, and Fox himself went down with a season-ending injury a few weeks later.

This offseason, the Spurs have plenty of avenues to try to continue to upgrade their roster in order to keep up in a crowded Western Conference playoff landscape.

One option that is surely on San Antonio's radar is Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who is widely expected to be moved this offseason and could help solidify the Spurs on the wing now that they have the center and point guard positions covered.

Perhaps a slightly more far-fetched idea is the prospect of pairing Wembanyama with Milwaukee Bucks former league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the player to whom he has perhaps most frequently been compared early on in his NBA career.

The Bucks are expected to take calls on their superstar this offseason after a third straight first round postseason exit, and Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama could form arguably the best defensive frontcourt of the modern era if they were teammates.

Whatever route they choose to go, it's certainly possible that the Spurs could look quite different by the time next season rolls around.