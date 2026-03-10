San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama’s emotional reaction following a comeback victory last week has drawn criticism from former NBA guard Jason Williams.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Hoopin' N Hollerin’ podcast, Williams called out Wembanyama after the 22-year-old became emotional following the Spurs’ 116-112 comeback win over the Los Angeles Clippers last Friday.

Williams initially believed Wembanyama had cried following a loss before learning the moment came after a victory.

“I don’t like nobody crying when they lose a game dawg. Like, I get it… I care more than anybody. I want to win more than anybody.”

After being corrected that Wembanyama had actually cried after winning the game, Williams doubled down on his criticism.

“That makes it even worse than. I thought the buddy lost… I won the world championship in ‘06 and the last thing I was thinking about was motherfu*king crying. And he’s talking about game 64 and he cried cuz he won?”

Jason Williams on Victor Wembanyama getting emotional during a postgame interview: “I won the world championship in 06. And the last thing I was thinking about was motherfu*king crying. And he’s talking about game 64 and he cried cuz he won.” (Via @hoopinghollerin) https://t.co/CPNqpTV8d1 pic.twitter.com/mg2drjyJTG — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 10, 2026

The moment occurred after San Antonio rallied from a 25-point deficit to defeat the Clippers, marking one of the Spurs’ most dramatic wins of the season. Wembanyama led the comeback effort with 27 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal while shooting 11-for-21 from the field, 4-for-9 from three-point range and 1-for-2 from the free throw line in 22 minutes.

Following the victory, Wembanyama became emotional on the court before later explaining the meaning behind the moment during his postgame press conference.

Speaking to ClutchPoints reporter Hector Ledesma, Wembanyama reflected on how far the Spurs have come as a team.

“To me, it's very meaningful, that win. It's not a game I see us win two years ago, for sure. It's actually a game I would see us lose by 30 or 40 two years ago.”

Jason Williams, Patrick Beverley call out Victor Wembanyama as Spurs star dominates

Williams was not the only former NBA player to react to the moment. Patrick Beverley also commented Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter, questioning the reaction.

“Asking for a friend.

I cry when we Win the Play-In game people Say ‘he’s Overreacting’

Wemby cries after a regular season game people Say ‘That’s the Love for the Game’

Yal love moving the goal post”

Despite the outside criticism, Wembanyama continues to produce one of the most impressive seasons of his young career. In his third NBA season, he is averaging 23.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, three blocks, 2.9 assists and one steal per game while shooting a career-high 50.5 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range across 50 games with 41 starts while playing 29.1 minutes per contest.

San Antonio holds the second seed in the Western Conference with a 47-17 record and enters its next matchup riding a four-game winning streak.

The Spurs will look to extend that run Tuesday night when they face the Boston Celtics (43-21) at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.