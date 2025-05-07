Robert Horry explained why San Antonio Spurs legend isn't on his Mt. Rushmore of all-time teammates. “Big Shot Rob” has never been shy about any bold takes on his decorated career. The seven-time champion was a part of several dynasties, including helping the Spurs win titles in 2005 and 2007.

Ultimately, it's all in good fun, and Horry showed no ill will toward “The Big Fundamental”. But the current Lakers commentator explained who was on his list.

“Dream, Shaq, Kobe, Clyde. This is one of the things you know I love Timmy. But I’m going with Clyde. Clyde’s my boy man. Sometimes personal feelings get in the way. Hey, I’m doing the Steve Kerr right now. People forget how good Clyde was, man. The only reason I didn’t put Tim in there is I’m watching the Hall of Fame ceremony, and I watch Rudy T get inducted, and then when Rudy T gave me a shoutout, and they pass through the crowd, Tim didn’t clap. That’s why he ain’t on my Mount Rushmore.”

Tim Duncan made success and stability look easy with the San Antonio Spurs

Tim Duncan certainly won't mind this take from Robert Horry. The five-time champion didn't seem bothered by much of anything throughout his career and appears to be enjoying life to the fullest in his retirement. But as Gregg Popovich steps down as head coach, it's essential to acknowledge how incredible a player and leader Duncan was. There's a reason that the year before the power forward/center joined the franchise, it did not make the playoffs, and a couple of seasons after he left, San Antonio was back out of the playoffs.

It's not an indictment of anyone around him, but Duncan was the face of the Spurs' dynasty. Every year he was there, the franchise won at least 50 games, except for the lockout-shortened 1998-99 season, when San Antonio was 37-13 and won its first-ever championship.

Overall, it's not the worst list of players for Duncan to lose out to. Shaq, Kobe, and Hakeem Olajuwon are all in most people's top ten of all-time lists. And people do not give Clyde Drexler credit for how great he was. The ten-time All-Star was one of the best players of the 1980s and 1990s and a former champion with the Houston Rockets. It's no hard feelings, but when hearing Horry's take, it's important to also reflect on how great of a player and leader Duncan was. Hopefully, Victor Wembanyama can eventually fill those huge shoes left behind.