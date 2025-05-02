San Antonio Spurs' legendary head coach Gregg Popovich will no longer be the head coach of the team and will transition full-time to Team President, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

In November, Popovich suffered a mild stroke and stepped away from the team to focus on his recovery. Lead assistant Mitch Johnson was named the interim head coach in his place. Johnson led the Spurs to a 31-45 record as Popovich focused on his health.

Although Popovich met with the team and spoke with them directly during the season, he did not return to the sidelines after suffering his stroke. As a result, speculation grew about what the future held for the iconic head coach.

Johnson will officially be named Popovich's successor on the sidelines, according to Charania. Johnson has been with the Spurs for over a decade and has maintained strong relationships with Popovich, CEO RC Buford, and general manager Brian Wright.

Popovich, 76, is the NBA's all-time winningest coach with 1,422 regular-season wins, and he led the Spurs to five championships in his 29 years on the sidelines in San Antonio. He has been the Spurs acting head coach since 1996 and turned San Antonio into one of the league's most respected organizations.

As a three-time NBA Coach of the Year award recipient, Popovich is tied with Don Nelson and Pat Riley for the most NBA Coach of the Year awards of all time.

Popovich was responsible for the Spurs' dynasty lasting across multiple generations, as the torch was passed from David Robinson to Tim Duncan to Kawhi Leonard across his five championship runs. He was the mastermind behind creating one of the league's best trios of all time with Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker.

“While my love and passion for the game remain, I've decided it's time to step away as head coach,” Popovich said in the team's press release on Friday. “I'm forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff, and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community, and city that are so meaningful to me.”

Before he joined the Spurs, Popovich spent 15 seasons in the collegiate ranks as an assistant coach on Hank Egan's staff at the United States Air Force Academy. He then joined the Spurs in 1988 as an assistant on Larry Brown's staff. Popovich spent 37 years as a coach and executive in the NBA, leaving his mark as one of the most legendary names in coaching.

Along with his five championships, Popovich was also the head coach of USA Basketball. He led them to a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Coach Pop's extraordinary impact on our family, San Antonio, the Spurs and the game of basketball is profound,” Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt said. “His accolades and awards don't do justice to the impact he has had on so many people. He is truly one-of-one as a person, leader and coach. Our entire family, alongside fans from across the globe, are grateful for his remarkable 29-year run as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs.”

The Spurs had been in close contact with Popovich during his recovery and allowed him to make the final decision on what the future held. Ultimately, after suffering his stroke, Popovich decided it was in his best interest and that of the team to have a new voice lead the organization for the first time in nearly three decades.

With Popovich becoming the Team President, he will help oversee the roster construction in San Antonio with Victor Wembanyaam and De'Aaron Fox spearheading the Spurs' future success.

With Popovich stepping down as the Spurs head coach, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is now the longest-tenured head coach in the league, followed by Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr. Both Spoelstra and Kerr worked closely with Popovich during their time with USA Basketball.