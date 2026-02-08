Stephon Castle made incredible NBA history with his triple-double performance in the San Antonio Spurs' win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

In 32 minutes of action, he filled up the stat sheet with a remarkable performance of 40 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals, and one block. He shot 15-of-19 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-10 from the free-throw line.

This performance ended up putting him in the record books with how young he was to pull off the 40-point triple-double. As San Antonio posted on its social media account, Castle became the youngest player in league history to record 40 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

“The youngest player in NBA history to put up 40-12-12 in a game: @StephonCastle🏰,” the post read.

How Stephon Castle, Spurs played against Mavericks

It was smooth sailing for Stephon Castle and the Spurs, beating the Mavericks 138-125 at home.

San Antonio's offense overwhelmed the Dallas defense, scoring 33 or more points throughout each of the first three quarters. Even as the Mavericks cut into the deficit in the fourth period, it was too late for them to make a rally from the big hole they made for themselves.

Rebounding and inside scoring made the difference in this matchup. The Spurs prevailed in both categories after securing 52 rebounds and scoring 74 points inside the paint. It wasn't the same for the Mavericks as they grabbed 41 rebounds and scored 50 points inside the paint.

Six players scored in double-digits for San Antonio in the win, including Castle. Devin Vassell delivered a solid performance with 17 points, six assists, four rebounds, and one block. He shot 7-of-15 overall, including 1-of-4 from downtown, and 2-of-2 from the charity stripe. Victor Wembanyama came next with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while De'Aaron Fox put up 15 points and five assists. Meanwhile, Carter Bryant and Dylan Harper scored 11 points each.

San Antonio improved to a 36-16 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets while trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rolling with four consecutive wins, the Spurs will look forward to their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 10 at 10:30 p.m. ET.