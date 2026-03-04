The Chicago Bulls finally got the monkey off their back after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks, after going through February without winning a game. On Tuesday, the Bulls took on the defending champion OKC Thunder.

Nevertheless, Chicago was without Jaden Ivey, Anfernee Simons, Patrick Williams, and Jalen Smith due to injury. Ivey is out with left patellofemoral pain syndrome. Meanwhile, Simons is battling a left ulnar styloid fracture. Also, Smith is battling a right calf strain, and Williams is out with a right quad strain.

Before the game, head coach Billy Donovan officially outlined what each of these players will be doing over the next five games, per K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Sports Network. Donovan said that Ivey will be staying behind, but Simons will be traveling. However, it isn't guaranteed that Simons will be playing. Meanwhile, Williams and Smith will travel with the hope of playing.

At the same time, Donovan predicted what he thinks will happen with these players upon their return.

“What I think is going to end up happening is whenever these guys can get back and be healthy and whole to a certain extent, whatever the amount of games are left, we'll have to evaluate it there,” Donovan said.

The Bulls are 25-36 and have lost 9 of their last 10 games. Their next five games are on the road, beginning on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. After that, they will play against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Next Tuesday, Chicago will remain in California to play the Golden State Warriors, the LA Lakers on Thursday, and the LA Clippers on Friday.