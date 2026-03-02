The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a transformative offseason after finishing the 2026 season with a record of 3-14, which secured them the top pick in the NFL Draft. The franchise is expected to select Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza to lead their rebuild. However, the future of star edge rusher Maxx Crosby remains a significant topic of discussion. Despite ongoing trade rumors, Crosby recently provided a positive health update, showcasing his mobility on a basketball court following his meniscus surgery.

General Manager John Spytek has publicly praised Crosby as an elite cornerstone of the roster, but the realities of a long-term rebuild and Crosby's desire to win continue to fuel speculation about his future.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, a trade could happen as soon as this week, but it would require careful negotiation.

Breer suggests that the most straightforward approach would be for a market to develop naturally as teams finalize their budgets.

However, the Raiders are unlikely to receive the substantial return of “two first-round picks” similar to trades involving Micah Parsons or Khalil Mack in the past.

With Crosby coming off consecutive seasons that ended in surgery, rival executives will weigh these factors against his undeniable production and elite physical fitness.

The rationale for a potential trade lies in the Raiders' timeline; with a rookie quarterback likely to take the helm, it may take years for the roster to become competitive.

While ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes that the trade front has been “somewhat quiet” recently, especially with Maxx Crosby, opinions among industry insiders remain divided.

Some general managers question why any team would consider parting with a premier player at a critical position, while others believe the Raiders might ultimately agree to a trade if the right assets are offered to help build around Mendoza.

Meanwhile, teams like the Bears, Falcons, and Rams continue to watch closely, curious to see if the Raiders' high asking price will change as free agency approaches.