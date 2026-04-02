San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama put on another show Wednesday night, defeating the Golden State Warriors 127-113 at Chase Center.

The 7-foot-4 phenom scored 41 points, pulled down 18 rebounds, and blocked three shots, shooting 16-of-22 from the field. This was his fourth 40-point game of the season, the most for a Spurs player since David Robinson reached the mark six times in 1994-95. Wembanyama also achieved consecutive 40-point double-doubles, becoming the first player in franchise history to do so.

During San Antonio's current surge, the 22-year-old has taken the spotlight. The Spurs have won 10 straight games and 15 consecutive contests in which he has played. Over that 15-game stretch, he is averaging 27.9 points and 12.3 rebounds. He has also recorded at least 15 rebounds in five straight games, the longest such streak by a Spurs player since 1995, surpassing previous four-game runs by both Robinson and Tim Duncan.

San Antonio improved to 58-18 and has gone 26-2 over its last 28 games, closing within two games of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Western Conference's top seed. The Spurs hold the tiebreaker advantage with a 4-1 head-to-head record.

Against a depleted Warriors squad, Wembanyama set the tone early, scoring 10 of the team's first 14 points as San Antonio jumped out to a 17-3 lead and never trailed. He finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds by halftime, helping build a 70-49 cushion.

The performance also made his scoring look effortless, with 14 of 16 field goals coming inside the arc. Beyond scoring, he anchored the defense with three of the team's six blocks.

Next, the Spurs will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night to finish their back-to-back road games.