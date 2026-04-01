Victor Wembanyama isn't shy about sharing his goals publicly. While his touting of MVP credentials raised eye brows, it's far from the only time the generational talent has answered a question honestly. But, when ClutchPoints asked Wemby if his aggression in a recent blowout of the Chicago Bulls could preview what's to come in the NBA playoffs, the response fell short of those standards.

“I can see it happening,” the Spurs leading scorer told ClutchPoints when asked if he'd look to take more shots in the postseason before he succinctly finished his thought.

“I'll do whatever it takes.”

"I can see it happening. I'll do whatever it takes"

-Victor Wembanyama "We're preparing for something that only a few of us has been a part of..Can't be satisfied with what we have going on..Strive for perfection"

-Keldon Johnson ⬇️https://t.co/riXwx24cXf Report#Spurs#PorVida pic.twitter.com/rhJiEirj9S — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) March 31, 2026

Wembanyama scored a season-high 41 points on a season-high 27 attempts in the 129-114 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

“Just figuring out some stuff,” he answered when asked what led to so many opportunities. “Felt like I needed my offense to get back to a certain level, but that shouldn't be at the cost of defense either.”

And while Wemby insisted his approach didn't change, he did make a concerted effort to move with greater intention offensively.

“I keep rolling. I don't care if my goal is to get the best shot for the team, so it's okay if I don't get the ball. But when I do, I'm about to score.”

San Antonio's victory vs. Chicago represented its ninth consecutive victory.

Victor Wembanyama touts basketball shape

The Spurs' win streak is part of a surge that's seen them win 24 0f their last 26 games. Perhaps not coincidentally, it comes as Wemby is doing well physically.

“There's ups and downs in the season, but right now I'm feeling great. We had those two days of rest between Memphis and Milwaukee. That allowed for good nights of sleep. And we had the early game in Milwaukee,” Wembanyama shared.

The win over the Bulls, which marked the Silver and Black's 57th against only 18 losses, is sandwiched in between a pair of three-game road trips. Following contests at the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, San Antonio will close the regular season with four straight at the Frost Bank Center.

“We're going to be at home for a good amount of games. So it's a combination of things, but it feels like the timing is perfect right now. My shape is increasing,” the 2023 first overall draft pick added.

Wemby admits to winning on another level

The LeChasney, France native had to go back almost a decade for the last time he's won as consistently as his Spurs are now.

“When I was playing under 15 (years old) in France, we went 22-0 the whole season. We ended up national champions. Other than that, this much success? No. This number of games and winning this many games; no, never.”

It's night and day from the two-time All-Star's rookie campaign when the Spurs lost 18 straight early on.

“Yeah, 18 in a row. It was a stretch for sure. But, I remember we had some bad stretches,” Wembanyama admitted about a year that saw the Spurs win just 22 games.

Two years later, they have a chance to nearly triple that total.